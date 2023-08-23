Ahakista hosts its first charity fun swim

THE first Ahakista Open Water Swim 2023 is a fun swim around Oileann Eoghain in Ahakista next month, featuring two distances – 2km and 500m.

Organised by the Ahakista Community Association, it takes place next Saturday week, on September 2nd from 3pm to 6pm.

Kicking off at the pier at Ahakista, this over 18s event features two routes – a manageable distance of 500m, the ‘Kitchen Cove challenge’ heading off at 3pm from the pier, out around a marker in the bay and back. Entries are capped at 150 swimmers.

The 2km route, at 4pm, is for more serious swimmers, from Ahakista pier, out around Oileann Eoghain and back again. Entries are capped at 100 swimmers.

Registration is from 1pm to 2.30pm with a mandatory safety briefing at 2.30pm for all swimmers.

All entries (€20) must be made online, however, as no money will be taken on the day.

The swim is in aid of the West Cork Rapid Response.

Swimmers are asked to ensure they have practised swimming these distances prior to registering for the event. The swims will be supported by several powered rescue craft and multiple kayaks.

Wet suits and swim float are recommended but not essential.

A safety briefing will be emailed to all participants a week before the event.

See Ahakista Open Water Swim on Facebook for more.