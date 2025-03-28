Agricultural shows to receive share of €1m in funding for this year’s editions

WEST Cork agricultural shows are among over 100 across the country that will receive a share of €1m in funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development this year.

As part of the initiative, each show will receive a grant of between €4,260 and €11,410 depending on their size.

This funding will support the work of each of the 123 show committees as they prepare for the upcoming show season. It includes funding for 10 shows across West

Cork.

‘Agricultural shows are a key component of life in rural Ireland and I am delighted to announce a further investment of €1 million to support 123 Agricultural Shows right across the country,’ said Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary (FF).

‘Although farming practices have changed, agriculture is still the backbone of life in rural Ireland and plays a vital role in our national economy. The agricultural show as we know it has so much to offer, not just in terms of the competitive element, but also as a platform for local businesses, local farmers and for local craft and artisan food producers. The local show is also one of the best days of the year for meeting neighbours and friends.

‘Community events across the country like the Agricultural Shows would not be possible without the “Meitheal” that is so evident in rural Ireland. I would like to acknowledge the efforts of the show committees, the many dedicated volunteers and stewards, sponsors, local businesses and organisations that each do their bit to ensure their local show is such a success.

‘I would strongly encourage people to attend and support their local show. I am sure they will find the show has something to offer everyone.’

The breakdown of funding for West Cork shows includes:

€9,995 for Bandon Agricultural Show; €9,995 for Bantry Agricultural Show Society; €8,350 for Barryroe Show Ltd; €8,350 for Belgooly & District Agricultural Show; €9,205 for Carbery Agricultural Show Society; €9,205 for Clonakilty Agricultural Show; €8,350 for Dunmanway Agricultural Show Society; €5,880 for Leap Horse & Pony Show; €6,700 for Schull Agricultural Show; €6,700 for Taispeantas Baile Mhuirne Cuil-Aodha (Ballyvourney/Coolea Show).