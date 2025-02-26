Agricultural college in Clonakilty triumphs at yearly challenges day

CLONAKILTY Agricultural College were crowned overall winners at the 2025 Macra and Teagasc Colleges Challenges day this week.

The event, which has been running in different formats for many years, was hosted in Clonakilty, and has evolved to reflect modern as well as traditional practices.

The current format – in its fifteenth year – features competitions in traditional stock judging, tractor driving, welding, fencing and low-cloche construction, as well as a mix of sporting challenges and practical challenges using online tools to innovatively address challenges faced by modern land use.

The competition was marked by strong performances from all colleges, with several challenges sharply contested, with Clonakilty Agricultural College delivering a ‘standout’ performance across multiple disciplines to be crowned overall winners on home turf.

The event helps develop young farmers confidence, according to Macra president Elaine Houlihan.

‘Macra is delighted to work with Teagasc, Farm Services and National Broadband Ireland (NBI) to run this fantastic event,’ she said.

‘The commitment and enthusiasm of the students were evident in every competition, and it was great to see such a high level of participation.

‘These young farmers and rural professionals are the future of the industry, and events like this help develop their skills and confidence. Huge congratulations to Clonakilty Agricultural College on their well-deserved win.’

Dr Anne Marie Butler, head of education at Teagasc, highlighted the value of the event for students: ‘Challenges Day is an important event in the Teagasc education calendar, giving students the opportunity to put their skills into practice, work together, and engage in friendly competition. It’s fantastic to see the energy and enthusiasm from all the colleges. We are proud to work with Macra, Farm Services and National Broadband Ireland in delivering this event and wish all participants continued success in their studies and careers.’

The overall results were as follows: Indoor Soccer, Clonakilty Agricultural College; Tractor Driving Simulator Challenge, Kildalton Agricultural College; NBI Farm Business and Technology Award, Ballyhaise Agricultural College; FRS Presentation, Clonakilty Agricultural College; Specialist Skills, College of Amenity Horticulture, Botanic Gardens; Team Tractor Driving, Clonakilty Agricultural College; FRS Fencing, Clonakilty Agricultural College; Team Problem Solving, Joint winners Kildalton Agricultural College and Mountbellew Agricultural College; Welding, Gurteen Agricultural College; Final Team Challenge, Gurteen Agricultural College.