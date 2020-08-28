Ageing water mains to be replaced in Carrigaline

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing over 650 meters of problematic water mains to tackle the high levels of water leakage on the Kilmoney Road Upper in Carrigaline and improve the reliability of water supply in the area, while trunk main replacements works will also be undertaken at the end of next month in the Ballinhassig and FiveMileBridge area.

These works will commence next Monday, August 31st and are part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme. The works will be carried out by Coffey Northumbrian Ltd. in partnership with Cork County Council on behalf of Irish Water, and are expected to be completed by early October.

The section of works will take place from the junction of Liosrua and the Kilmoney Road Upper and continue on the Kilmoney Road Upper to the junction of the Upper and Lower Kilmoney Roads, or the R611. Old, damaged pipes will be replaced with modern, polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. Where existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

This work is being carried out as part of Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme, which will see €500m invested nationally to tackle problematic pipes and leakage in Ireland’s ageing water network.

Under the Leakage Reduction Programme and in partnership with Cork County Council, trunk main replacement works will also be undertaken in the Ballinhassig and Fivemilebridge area, commencing at the end of September. Irish Water will send out separate communications on these planned works over the coming weeks.

'Irish Water would like to thank the local community, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their patience and cooperation while we deliver this vital water network improvement project in Carrigaline.' said Steven Blennerhassett, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead, Irish Water.

'Replacing the old, damaged pipes will safeguard water supply in the area. The new water mains and service connections will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages.These improvements to the water network are essential in providing a safe, secure and reliable water supply, now and into the future.'

The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to any planned water shut offs. Where water mains are being constructed, traffic management may be in place during this time. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

More information: For more information, please visit National Leakage Reduction Programme. https://www.water.ie/projects- plans/national-projects/ leakage-reduction-programme/