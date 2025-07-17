Aer Lingus to fly to Prague and Geneva from Cork Airport this winter

CORK Airport, Ireland’s fastest-growing airport, is today adding two new, exciting European destinations to its route map as Aer Lingus announce new routes to Prague, Czech Republic and Geneva, Switzerland as part of the airline’s winter schedule.

Offering superb options for a European city break and winter ski holiday, the airline has also announced an increased frequency on its Lyon service.

PRAGUE

Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, is a city steeped in history and is home to some of Europe’s most magnificent architecture.

Known as the 'City of a Hundred Spires,', visitors can stroll across the historic Charles Bridge that spans the Vltava River; explore the vast grounds of Prague Castle and observe the workings of the iconic 15th-century Astronomical Clock in the Old Town Square.

In winter, the Old Town Square and Wenceslas Square transform into a winter wonderland, with Christmas markets offering traditional Czech crafts, mulled wine, and seasonal treats.

For classical music and dance afficionados, Prague is home to some of Europe’s best opera houses such as the National Theatre, Rudolfinum and State Opera along with many renowned ballet theatres.

Aer Lingus will fly twice-weekly from Cork to Prague this winter, with services operating on Thursday and Sunday – making it a perfect destination for a weekend city break.

The service will operate from October 23, 2025, through March 26, 2026.

GENEVA

Geneva is the gateway to world-class winter sports and provides direct access to some of Europe’s best ski resorts including Chamonix, Verbier and Zermatt – all of which are within a convenient transfer from Geneva Airport.

The city itself is situated next to the splendid Lake Geneva and is home to many worldwide institutions such as the United Nations and International Red Cross.

Visitors to this beautiful city can indulge in a chocolate tasting tour with some of Switzerland’s finest chocolatiers, warm up with a classic cheese fondue or enjoy ice skating in Parc des Bastions.

Aer Lingus will fly weekly from Cork to Geneva this winter, with the service operating on Saturday. The service will operate from December 20, 2025, through March 28, 2026.

LYON

Listed in Lonely Planet’s “13 of the best places to visit in Europe in winter”, highlights include the futuristic Musée des Confluences, the cobbled streets of Vieux Lyon (old town), and panoramic views from Fourvière Hill.

During winter, Lyon is a fantastic foodie destination and visitors indulge in hearty local dishes at traditional “bouchons” (traditional Lyonnaise restaurants) or enjoy a scenic dinner cruise on the River Rhône.

Winter markets and spa retreats add to the cozy appeal, while many popular ski resorts including Val Thorens, Val d’Isère and Tignes are only a few hours away.

The service to Lyon will operate from December 20, 2025, through March 28, 2026.

Welcoming the exciting Aer Lingus winter schedule announcement, Head of Aviation Business Development & Communications at Cork Airport, Tara Finn said: 'We’re thrilled to see the addition of Prague and Geneva to the Cork Airport network, served by Aer Lingus this winter. Both are attractive destinations and will increase the breadth of choice for passengers from across the South of Ireland, choosing the convenience of Cork Airport.'

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus, added: 'Aer Lingus’ new and extended winter routes from Cork expand our network and offer new winter escape destinations for our customers in the Munster region. Winter breaks or ‘coolcations’ are growing in popularity among Irish consumers, and we’re delighted to respond to this trend by offering greater choice and convenience for seasonal travel across the continent this year.'