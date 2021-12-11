Adam wins award for tractor run in memory of pal Eoin

A-17-YEAR-old Leaving Cert student from Dunmanway who raised almost €26,000 for two charities in memory of his friend has been named as the Cork County winner of the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration awards.

Adam Daly from Kilronan – son to Pat and Sinead – organised a tractor and car run on October 3rd last along with the Drimolegue & District Vintage Club and all funds raised went to both Brú Columbanus and Jeep for Jason.

Adam said he organised the event in memory of his friend Eoin McSweeney from Drimoleague who died earlier this year.

‘He was big into tractors and diggers and at his funeral we lined the road with tractors as a tribute to him. It was only in August that I suggested to his family about organising a fundraising event, something I had never done before,’ said Adam.

‘I got help from Martin Lordan from the Drimoleague & District Vintage Club, Cllr Deirdre Kelly, my aunt and school friends in organising it and putting it together.’

Over 450 vehicles turned up on the day and they managed to raise €25,600. Adam’s school in Dunmanway, MICC also held a no uniform day raising over €1,000.

‘We had been hoping to raise €5,000 to €6,000 so we couldn’t believe we raised that amount and it was split evenly between the two charities.’

Adam was also more than surprised when Cllr DeirdreKelly told him she had nominated him for the Inspiration award and that he had won it.

‘I had forgotten she had nominated me but it was nice to get it. I’d organise another tractor run in a heartbeat as I enjoyed every bit of it. I had never before organised something so it was all new to me but we got there in the end.’

The Inspiration Awards were open to people of all ages and were designed to celebrate those who have supported and gone above and beyond for others in their local community. Adam’s entry stood out to the judges and as a result Gala Retail have gifted him a €1,000 IrelandHotels.com voucher.