Access Credit Union supports clubs, businesses and local community groups during Covid-19

ACCESS Credit Union has been supporting local businesses and communities for over 50 years. It has seen its members through the best and worst of times, but working together with local people has always been the best way to help.

Over the past few weeks, Access has stepped up its efforts to support and promote local businesses, clubs and community groups with a series of online videos. These videos have reached more than 40,000 people on social media, helping those in the community keep in touch with what’s going on in these unprecedented times.

If Access can help you, your business or community to tell your story, then get in touch with Dominic Casey on 086-2684114 or email [email protected]

The West Cork region is a place apart and such times make us realise just how fortunate we are to live in this corner of the world. According to Access CEO Elma Casey, ‘We are more proud than ever to serve our fantastic communities and will continue to serve those who know that their credit union can and does make the difference that no other financial institution can.

‘We’re here to help,’ she added. ‘Stay in touch and stay safe.’