A year of Covid; Plan needed to secure future of 'Belfast bus'; Anger over possible Dursey cable car price hike; FREE 16-page special on the growth of rugby in West Cork;

March 17th, 2021 6:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• A year of Covid: looking back on the pandemic in West Cork
• Plan needed to secure future of 'Belfast bus'
• Beara's historic handball alley to get a facelift
• Shannonvale residents losing patients over sewage problems
• Anger over possible Dursey cable car price hike

In Sport:

• FREE 16-page special on the growth of rugby in West Cork
• West Cork Sports Star Awards preview
• Martin Coppinger wants bowling domination
• Ronan Hurley can't wait for kick-off

In Life & Community:

• Photo archive creating an invaluable social record of life in West Cork from the 1950s to the 1970s

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY MARCH 18th

