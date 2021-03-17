A year of Covid; Plan needed to secure future of 'Belfast bus'; Anger over possible Dursey cable car price hike; FREE 16-page special on the growth of rugby in West Cork;

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• A year of Covid: looking back on the pandemic in West Cork
• Plan needed to secure future of 'Belfast bus'
• Beara's historic handball alley to get a facelift
• Shannonvale residents losing patients over sewage problems
• Anger over possible Dursey cable car price hike
In Sport:
• FREE 16-page special on the growth of rugby in West Cork
• West Cork Sports Star Awards preview
• Martin Coppinger wants bowling domination
• Ronan Hurley can't wait for kick-off
In Life & Community:
• Photo archive creating an invaluable social record of life in West Cork from the 1950s to the 1970s
