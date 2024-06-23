Southern Star Ltd. logo
A welcome relief as Bantry toilet window fixed

June 23rd, 2024 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

The toilet window issue has been ‘resolved’ according to Cork County Council.

AN issue with privacy in the public toilets in Bantry has been resolved, Cork County Council has said.

The toilets in the tourist town, a short hop from the tourist office, had become a cause of irritation for some locals because of the ‘see-through’ door, which meant that members of the public could view inside the toilet when someone was
using it.

Some people wrote online that they had tried to block the window using cardboard or using spray paint, but that these had all been removed.

The Southern Star asked Cork County Council whether they would act on the issue, and it now appears the issue has been dealt with in recent days.

A Council statement in reply to The Southern Star said: ‘Please be advised, the issue regarding the door at Bantry public toilets has been attended to and resolved.’

No doubt, this will come as a welcome relief to the people of Bantry!

