A parent’s worst nightmare

July 12th, 2023 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

THE tragedy involving the two young boys from a Ballsbridge secondary school in Greece last weekend is every parent’s worst nightmare.

But these end-of-school holidays post-Leaving Cert exams are nothing new. They have been a regular fixture of every young school-leaver’s calendar for many years, and many save up for several years with an eye on that one week’s holiday abroad with their ‘besties’ as soon as the exams have been completed.

Parents of school children up and down the country will be shocked by the events just a few short days ago.

But we cannot wrap all young people in cotton wool, either. All any parent can do is arm them with love and reassurance and give them and their friends as much good advice as possible about relying on each other and leaving nobody behind on a night out.

