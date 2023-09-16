A night at the museum for Allihies and Skibbereen

Allihies Copper Mine Museum and the West Cork Arts Centre are among a number of museums and galleries set to benefit in funding from After Hours at the Museum Grant Scheme.

The scheme has been announced by The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin. Funding of €620,000 has been awarded to 51 organisations throughout the country which includes €10,400 to Allihies and €9,860 to Skibbereen’s West Cork Arts Centre.

The scheme aims to support museums and galleries to open their doors later by hosting innovative events to encourage people to enjoy a more diverse nightlife in our towns and cities across the country.

Commenting on the funding, Tadhg O’Sullivan, chair of the Allihies Copper Mine Museum said: ‘It’s always been part of our plan to stage night time events at the museum, and we’ve already heled a number events this summer including an Ogham workshop and concerts with Rebecca Storm, and The Whileaways, and over the October Bank holiday weekend we have a concert with Sean Keane.’

Mr O’Sullivan said the museum is committed to being available for the local community. ‘It’s about keeping venue like ours open late in the evening, particularly in rural areas such as where we are located.’

Announcing the funding awards, Minister Martin said she would encourage people to head out and explore and experience what is on offer at the venues. ‘I hope that the organisations see the value in opening up their spaces later into the night to support a more vibrant night-time economy and provide opportunities for local artists and DJs,’ she added.