A chance to ‘walk’ the Beara Way for Marymount Hospice

DESPITE lockdown restrictions and where you live, there’s an incredible chance to walk the 100km Beara Way and raise money for Marymount Hospice.

Marymount’s Rebel Way challenge takes runners, walkers and cyclists on a virtual journey through the Beara Way – one of Cork’s most scenic walks. People can sign up to complete the 100km trail from stunning Glengarrif to the wilds of Dursey Island – all from their local area.

Participants can log their daily kilometres within their local 5km radius but virtually can reach stunning Cork landmarks along the way on an interactive map, including Dursey Island, Castletownbere and Garinish Island. Participants will get emails along the way celebrating their arrival at virtual destination.

Paula McGovern, head of fundraising with Marymount said: ‘We are so excited to launch this stunning challenge. Exercise is currently restricted to a 5km radius but this new challenge opens up one of Cork’s most beautiful coast and landmark walks – the Beara Way. You can virtually track your route along Beara and also get your friends family and workmates involved to take part to create a social and competitive challenge.’

Siobhan O’Mahony, senior physiotherapist with Marymount added: ‘We are delighted to help support this virtual challenge in aid of Marymount. It’s a great way to keep up the activity levels amid our current circumstances and keeping healthy and well.’

Funds raised will support Marymount’s frontline services. Marymount has had to cancel all of its traditional fundraising events in 2020 and 2021, while still needing to raise €3.5m each year to sustain current levels of service provision. The Marymount Rebel Way walking challenge will help support Marymount’s services in 2021.

Registration is free and each participant will receive a T-shirt and a completion Marymount Rebel Way medal. For more see Marymount.ie/rebel-way-challenge.