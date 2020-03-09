A chance to love thy neighbours!

MY sister and I often joke that if we lived nearer each other we’d be an unstoppable force – either that or we’d kill each other.

The irony that we live only a relatively short distance from each other – me in Timoleague, and she in Skibbereen – isn’t lost on us but it still rules out those ‘just popping in to see if you need anything from the shops/ want me to take kids off your hands/fancy some left over dinner’ Walton-esque type scenarios.

There’s definitely something in that old African saying of ‘it takes a village to raise a child,’ or at least to be able to fit in a nap every now and then and possibly get to the end of the laundry basket.

Our more singular way of living means lots of people are without back-up and support that could make day-to-day life so much easier and more enjoyable. This property, being sold by Pat Maguire, could have just the solution as it is comprises two houses on a single two-acre site.

Located four miles outside of Ballydehob in Ballybane, it’s got incredible potential, comprising a three-bed house and two-bed house that are within walking, but crucially not eavesdropping distance.

Hillview House is the main residence and is in excellent condition. Accommodation comprises a kitchen/dining room, sitting room and sun room with French doors leading to the garden in the foothills of Mount Gabriel.

Gorse Cottage is a stroll down the lane and has a separate kitchen, living and sunroom, again with garden access. Both houses feature modern exterior characteristics and inside have maple floors, exposed beams and Belfast sinks. See patmaguireproperties.com for more.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.