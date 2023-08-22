A chance to have a say on Skibbereen’s future policy

RESIDENTS of Skibbereen are being asked to give their ideas for the future of the town as part of a new regeneration plan.

A survey is taking place in the local community to help identify initiatives and projects to support the development and regeneration of the town. Skibbereen has been identified as a ‘pathfinder’ town as part of the national Town Centre First policy, with funding confirmed to develop the regeneration plan.

The initiative is part of a wider national government strategy to tackle vacancy and dereliction and drive future development and new life into town centres.

‘Participation in this survey will help to inform and guide the development of the Skibbereen town regeneration plan and the key actions and outcomes arising from it,’ said county mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn. ‘A collaborative approach to bringing about solutions to support town regeneration is key and I would encourage people to have their say when opportunities like this arise.’

Residents, business owners, and regular visitors to Skibbereen are all invited to voice their opinions. The survey will remain open until Friday September 8th and from then, a more focused consultation with key stakeholder groups will see the regeneration plan development process take its next steps.

The survey is the first step in the plan, with Cork County Council appointing a new town regeneration officer for the county. The survey can be accessed online at www.corkcoco.ie under the news section, by emailing townregenerati[email protected] or by phoning 021 4285161 to request a hard copy.

Cork Co Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the aim of the policy is to create town centres that function as viable, vibrant and attractive locations for people to live, work and visit, while also functioning as the service, social, cultural and recreational hub for the local community.