Covid-19 Tuesday: 4,407 new cases

THE Department of Health has today been notified of 4,407 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 614 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 114 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation
November 16th, 2021 6:03 PM
