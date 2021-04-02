News

Covid-19 Good Friday: 8 deaths, 591 new cases

April 2nd, 2021 5:25 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

There were 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of eight additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths, 4 occurred in March, 4 in February.

The median age of those who died was 74 years and the age range was 51 - 94 years.

There has been a total of 4,713 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 1st April, the HPSC has been notified of 591 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 237,187* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 292 are men / 295 are women
  • 72% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 288 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 30 in Meath, 28 in Westmeath, 27 in Laois and the remaining 178 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.

 

As of 8am today, 264 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 62 are in ICU. There were 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of March 30th 2021, 840,561 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 603,802 people have received their first dose
  • 236,759 people have received their second dose

 

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

 

 

  • 7-day incidence 81.6
  • 5-day moving average 533

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 237,187 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 01 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases (to midnight 01Apr2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 01Apr2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (19Mar2021 to 01Apr2021) New Cases during last 14 days (19Mar2021 to 01Apr2021)
Ireland 591 533 166.6 7,935
Offaly 24 25 510.5 398
Donegal 25 20 286.4 456
Westmeath 28 21 258.0 229
Dublin 288 235 252.3 3,400
Meath 30 31 228.2 445
Kildare 40 36 223.4 497
Laois 27 17 222.0 188
Longford <5 4 178.6 73
Cavan 9 11 168.0 128
Louth 5 13 161.4 208
Tipperary 11 12 158.6 253
Wexford <5 12 142.3 213
Wicklow 20 8 108.8 155
Roscommon 0 2 108.5 70
Limerick 6 13 102.1 199
Galway 21 17 100.8 260
Waterford <5 5 99.8 116
Mayo <5 9 85.8 112
Carlow <5 3 68.5 39
Monaghan 6 6 65.2 40
Leitrim 0 1 62.4 20
Clare <5 4 55.5 66
Cork 19 22 49.4 268
Kilkenny <5 1 40.3 40
Sligo <5 1 36.6 28

...

 

