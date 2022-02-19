12,000 still without power

ESB Networks said its crews worked late into the evening and restored supply to a further 16,000 customers, predominately in the area of West Cork, South Kerry and Enniscorthy.

'Unfortunately, due to the severity of the damage to the electricity network 12,000 had no power last night,' the spokesperson confirmed.

'Crews have been out since first light this morning (Saturday 19 February) and will work throughout the day to restore power to these remaining customers,' she added. 'We apologise for the disruption to family and commercial life these interruptions in electricity supply have caused.'

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location. You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.