12 great ways to spoil your mum in West Cork this Mother's Day

Let’s start with something simple. Whether you’re five or 50, spend some time making a homemade Mother’s Day card for your mum, or help the little kids in your life to make one for their mammy. Sometimes, the simplest gifts are the best and are the ones that are treasured most.

There’s lots of ways to person- alise a card with drawings, handwritten notes, photographs and decorations. It’ll be something that she can hold onto forever.