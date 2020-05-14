Useful tips to maintain your car during lockdown

With everyone driving less due to the current Covid-19 pandemic it is important to ensure good car health. Here are six simple tips from Denis & Mary Ryan to help ensure that your car is in tip top shape during these challenging times
--
1. Top up on fuel before your your vehicle for a long period
2. Start the engine and run it for 10-15 minutes a week to keep the battery charged
3. Check all tyre pressure before driving if your vehicle has been parked up for a long period
4. Check your lights are working on a regular basis
5. Release the handbrake at least once a week to prevent it from seizing up
6. Top up all vehicle fluids and change the oil if necessary
Denis & Mary Ryan are main Citroën and Subaru dealers, with a showroom, workshop and parts centre are located in Bishopstown, Cork.
They stock an extensive range of new Citroën, Subaru and are an approved Citroën service & repair centre.
They also stock a large range of used cars and vans, as well as supplying Citroën parts & accessories to the public and trade.
