New Mini Cooper arrives

THE new Mini Cooper 5-door from BMW will be available in Ireland from August with a starting price of €33,435, writes BRIAN BYRNE.

It joins the 3-door version launched a few months ago.

The car is offered with a choice from two petrol engines, with outputs of 156hp and 204hp, designated as ‘C’ and ‘S’ versions respectively. Tested acceleration for each to 100km/h are 8.0s and 6.8s.

The new 5-door has similar exterior dimensions as its predecessor but a longer wheelbase enables better interior space for occupants.