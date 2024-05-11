Mercedes launches two new people carriers

TWO new Mercedes-Benz luxury people carriers have gone on sale in Ireland, writes BRIAN BYRNE.

They are the latest V-Class and all-electric EQV equivalent, reinterpreted in a new design with additional comfort equipment along with intelligent tech and advanced safety and driver assistance systems.

Exterior charges include a striking radiator grille, new alloy wheels, four new paint colours, while inside there’s a new cockpit layout as well as interior ambient lighting, and smartphone wireless charging.

The latest V-Class is available in ‘Avantgarde’ and ‘Avantgarde AMG’ lines plus a top-end ‘exclusive’ version, and power options are diesels with outputs of 190hp and 237hp.

The EQV comes with a 90kWh battery and a range of up to 365kms WLTP. Prices for the V-Class start at €132,460, while the EQV is scheduled to arrive in August when prices will be confirmed.