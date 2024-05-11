Motoring

Mercedes launches two new people carriers

May 11th, 2024 10:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

The new Mercedes-Benz EQV (Avantgarde) and V-Class (Exclusive)

Share this article

TWO new Mercedes-Benz luxury people carriers have gone on sale in Ireland, writes BRIAN BYRNE.

They are the latest V-Class and all-electric EQV equivalent, reinterpreted in a new design with additional comfort equipment along with intelligent tech and advanced safety and driver assistance systems.

Exterior charges include a striking radiator grille, new alloy wheels, four new paint colours, while inside there’s a new cockpit layout as well as interior ambient lighting, and smartphone wireless charging.

The latest V-Class is available in ‘Avantgarde’ and ‘Avantgarde AMG’ lines plus a top-end ‘exclusive’ version, and power options are diesels with outputs of 190hp and 237hp.

The EQV comes with a 90kWh battery and a range of up to 365kms WLTP. Prices for the V-Class start at €132,460, while the EQV is scheduled to arrive in August when prices will be confirmed.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended