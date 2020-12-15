Dan Seaman Motors adds Subaru to its brand range

DAN Seaman Motors has secured another global car franchise to extend its extensive range of new and used cars and SUVs available to drivers across Cork.

A festive delivery of Subaru vehicles arrived at the dealership’s state-of-the-art Forge Hill showroom as it re-opened to the general public on December 1st, with the happy and proud first owner of a new Subaru Forester driving away within a matter of hours.

Offering a variety of world-class hybrid vehicles through its Forester, XV models, and also the Outback, Subaru is a household name in Ireland and has something to offer everyone.

Every vehicle comes with All Wheel Drive (AWD), and also the Subaru eyesight safety feature which is a cornerstone of the car brand’s safety and reliability performance; in fact, all Subaru vehicles sold in Ireland today hold five stars from the European New Car Assessment Programme.

Ideal both for city driving and navigating Ireland’s country roads, Subaru has designed and built vehicles with exemplary safety credentials for decades.

The manufacturer also uses a range of new technologies to ensure all models keep today’s on-the-go driver in mind, including its innovative pin-code access feature that allows owners the flexibility to securely lock and open their Subaru without a key as needed. Driver comfort and convenience are also central considerations throughout the design.

On becoming the main dealer for Subaru in Cork, Ger Seaman said: ‘The team and I are delighted to join the Subaru dealer network at what is a very exciting time for the brand with the technology and safety combined we feel that Subaru will be a great success on the Cork and Irish market and we look forward to welcoming our customers old and new to take the next step on our journey.’

Pat Ryan, managing director of Subaru Ireland, commented: ‘We are delighted to welcome Dan Seaman Motors on board as Ireland’s newest Subaru dealer. The Subaru brand is currently gaining huge momentum and the addition of Dan Seaman Motors to our dealer network will only strengthen this trend further.

‘Just last week, we launched our new website on Subaru.ie which allows customers to purchase their vehicle online thanks to an online trade-in valuation and built in finance request application. Whether customers purchase online or via Dan Seaman Motors I look forward to the expansion of the Subaru brand here in Cork.’

Dan Seaman Motors celebrated 50 years in business in 2020 and remains a family-owned and run business in the heart of Cork. The dealership is also the main dealer in Cork for Mitsubishi, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Fiat Professional and Jeep.

To book a Subaru test drive and to discuss the financial options available, call (021) 4320266 or email [email protected]