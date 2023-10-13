CAR OF THE WEEK: Quiet confidence behind the mask of new Avenger

By Brian Byrne

THE new Jeep Avenger is the smallest model from the brand available today, but it isn’t the smallest civilian Jeep ever produced — that label goes to the Willys-Overland CJ-2A which sold for five years from 1945, capitalising on the ‘hero’ icon of the US Army WW2 vehicle.

The CJ series vehicles were also the first mass-produced civilian four-wheel drive cars. Aimed at the agricultural vehicle market, passenger seats front and rear were optional extras. But they became the basis of rugged, go-anywhere cars that the modern Jeep brand epitomised for decades, albeit owned by many different automobile companies. Models evolved for different market segments played the adventure ethos, Wrangler, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Compass and, prior to Avenger, Renegade.

Today Jeep is a Stellantis Group brand, and with its latest models is reflecting new directions for personal transport. In Avenger’s case, increased urbanisation and the need for emissions-free vehicles for both health and climate reasons. So Avenger is the first electric-only model from Jeep, and is also aimed at great city driving rather than in the great outdoors.

Just recently launched in Ireland, first impressions are of a smart design that’s not nearly as rugged-looking as the rather larger Renegade — but still has a crossover tilt towards SUV. A style that makes it look bigger than it actually is in the B segment where it competes. It has a ride-high look that is partly illusion. The car’s iteration of the traditional vertical-slotted Jeep grille is very recognisable. Strongly-sculpted wheel arches, stylish alloy wheels, and protective black cladding all around add to outdoorsy feel, though will likely be most useful against unsightly dings and dents acquired in the urban jungle.

There’s a nice simplicity about the interior design, with a clean dashboard style. The centre screen is high-mounted but doesn’t seem intrusive. A main instruments cluster is nicely recessed against glare. Audio volume and climate management are satisfying and welcome physical switches. A horizontal set of P-R-N-D buttons for transmission selection is unusual, but does leave more centre console room for stowing stuff. For a B segment car, the rear accommodation is surprisingly roomy. Boot capacity is more than in the bigger brother Renegade.

The power for the Avenger is a 156hp electric motor and a 54kWh battery, with a claimed range of between 389-404km. Up to 550km is said to be possible in purely city driving, which I have yet to test but in my experience with EVs should indeed be achievable.

The Avenger is not an AWD vehicle, but does have an electronic system that helps maintain traction in sand, mud, and snow. A Hill Descent system is standard on all versions. As this piece is based on a launch introductory drive, I didn’t have the chance to see just how well it might perform on grass and mud and rough tracks but I will when I get it for full review. These electronic terrain controls can be surprisingly effective.

an EV used to be a novel experience, but by now I’m taking the torquey and quiet performance for granted. On a pretty hilly and twisty launch route, I found the car to be capable and with a definite fun factor. That it has already garnered the European Car of the Year 2023 accolade must have a lot of larger car companies muttering as they slurp their soup.

So far, on a relatively short experience, I rather like where this new Jeep is going. Avenger prowling the suburban jungle, without the growl of a combustion engine.