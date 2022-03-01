Car of the week: Opel’s Mokka is a youthful choice

By Trish Whelan

GERMAN automotive marque Opel’s second generation Mokka comes with stand-out robust and sharp styling that combines beautiful design, a colourful interior and the latest high-tech powertrains.

So far this year, some 190 units have found homes in Ireland, slightly more than the brand’s Corsa.

Mokka is built on the same platform as the Peugeot 2008 and the new C4 from Citroen (all from the same Stellantis Group) so can be offered with a choice of powertrains — petrol, diesel or fully electric.

The car is up to 120kg lighter over the previous generation model, with improved body stiffness, resulting in lower fuel consumption and the car being more responsive and agile.

Exterior features include the brand’s latest front styling, which will feature on future Opel cars, complemented by a redesigned Opel ‘Blitz’ lightning bolt and a centrally aligned model name at the rear.

The car has short overhangs and a wide stance. My car was in a jade white exterior colour with black roof and red accents, 17-inch black alloys and privacy glass. Red gloss accents and dark shiny trim gave the cabin a sporty look and provided cheer for my everyday driving, no matter the weather outside.

The dashboard design integrates two widescreen displays of 7 and 12 inches for the infotainment system and the instrument panel. I found the interface to be user friendly. Intuitive buttons still control the most important functions like the air con and radio volume.

Spacewise, there’s very good room upfront and quite good rear legroom. Boot space is a decent 350 litres with rear seats in use.

Three trims are offered, along with petrol and diesel engines with power outputs from 100hp to 130hp. The entry level is a 1.2 petrol 3-cylinder 100bhp turbo with six-speed M/T. My review car, in the mid SRI trim, was the more powerful 130bhp turbo version fitted with a very smooth 8-speed automatic transmission. Annual road tax is €210. The diesel 1.5 puts out 110bhp and consumes 4.5 L/100kms.

Even the entry grade comes with a high level of standard items as well as many safety and driver aid features.

The spec in my car included sports alloy pedals, heated front seats, smartphone connection, LED front fogs, integrated wireless charger, and three USB ports.

There was also a decent blind spot alert, reversing camera and parking sensors. The higher grade gets voice control, and a massage function to help you relax when on long journeys or if stuck in slow traffic.

Mokka proved quite a fun car to drive. I was able to get an excellent driving position, and the sculpted seats offered gentle support.

Manual adjustments include lumbar support. Steering is on the light side, you hardly notice the gear changes and this engine has oodles of power on tap when needed. It proved economical too, returning a combined fuel consumption of 6.2 L/100kms after a week’s test drive.

VERDICT

What I like: The very modern style, and power when needed.

Price: From €25,295; review car €28,875; electric from €33,600; road tax €210.