BMW’s new M2 available to order

BMW’s new M2 will combine compact dimensions, updated chassis technology and a 20hp increase in power output, writes TRISH WHELAN.

It will have new exterior design accents, a refreshed interior and the introduction of BMW’s Operating System 8.5, digital control for the climate functions. A 12-inch information display and 14.9-inch control display feature the latest evolution of the brand’s iDrive control system. Standard equipment also includes the BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Maps navigation system, a Head-Up Display and an Augmented View on the control display. Semi-automated driving and parking systems as standard.

Offered in a two-door form, and featuring a straight-six engine, an optional six-speed manual gearbox, and rear-wheel drive, new M2 offers a claimed combined fuel consumption of 8.17-8.0 L/100kms, C02 emissions of 223-218 g/km WLTP, and now tops out at 480hp. Peak torque remains at 550Nm; with the standard eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, this rises to 600Nm. BMW say the 3.0 engine only slightly differs from the unit in the M3/M4 range.

Customers can order their new M2 in a choice of three solid colours, five metallic shades and six BMW Individual paint finishes. The new M2 will be built alongside the new 2 series coupe in Mexico with production starting in August and first customer deliveries in autumn 2024. With a start price of €115,760 RRP, the new M2 is now available to order at BMW retailers across Ireland.