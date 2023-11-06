Famous Eldon photo among Collins memorabilia for auction

BY PAULINE MURPHY

A POSTCARD of a famous photo of Michael Collins leaving the Eldon Hotel in Skibbereen just hours before his death is one of several interesting items connected to the famous Clonakilty man which are being auctioned this month.

A number of Michael Collins-related items are set to go under the hammer at two separate auctions in the coming days.

Sheppard's Auction House in Laois will hold The Gentleman's Library Auction on November 7th where items from the Beauvoir and Dr Moynihan Collection will go under the hammer.

One item of interest is a small note written by Michael Collins. Lot 326 is a note dated January 2nd, 1922 written by Collins on Gresham Hotel-embossed blue note paper. At the time Collins had an office in the Gresham Hotel on Dublin's O'Connell Street but the note is not a political one. It is a simple request for six soft collars! The handwritten note has an estimate selling price of €4,000.

In Dublin, Whyte’s auction house has a 'History Sale' on November 11th where a number of Collins-related items are up for offer, including a rare internal government document from 1922 signed by the Minister for Finance, Michael Collins.

Lot 99 is dated June 2nd, 1922, and the typescript document relates to financial procedures concerning returning officers. Signed and dated by Collins, just two months before his death, it is expected to fetch €3,000.

But it is Lot 100 which may draw most interest in West Cork. It is a photographic postcard from August 22nd, 1922 and is expected to sell for between €600 and €800. The photo, one of the last taken of Collins, shows the Big Fella hopping into his Leyland touring car parked outside the Eldon Hotel in Skibbereen, just hours before his death at Béal na Bláth.

One unusual item relating to Michael Collins in the Whyte’s auction is a cartoon estimated to sell for €800. The pen and ink drawing of Collins was created by his secretary Ellie Lyons. The light-hearted cartoon was sketched by Ellie during the Treaty negotiations in 1921 and shows Collins, complete with his Homburg hat. The word ‘ogs’ is sketched next to the cartoon of Collins. Apparently it was how he pronounced the word ‘eggs’ and Ellie found it amusing.

Also written next to the figure of Collins are the words ‘on with the work’ which was a favourite saying of the Big Fella.