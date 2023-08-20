Ex RTÉ man to speak at Béal na Bláth today

RTÉ’S FORMER Northern Ireland editor will address the audience at the annual commemoration of the death of Michael Collins at Béal na Bláth today, August 20th at 3pm.

The oration this year will be given by Tommie Gorman, who is now a senior columnist with the online publisher, The Currency.

The Michael Collins Commemoration Committee said a traffic management plan will be activated on the day in co-operation with An Garda Síochána.

A temporary road closure will be in operation and there will be strictly be no parking at the monument site.

‘We ask people to adhere to all advice and instructions of gardaí and stewards and to follow all signage,’ said a committee member.