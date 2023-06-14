Water restrictions return to Clonakilty tonight

LESS than a week after overnight water restrictions were lifted in Clonakilty, they have returned.

The restrictions are being reintroduced due to the high demand for water combined with the ongoing low rainfall levels, according to Uisce Éireann.

They will see reduced water supply each evening from 11pm-7am, from tonight (June 14th) until Friday, June 16th.

Water levels will be reviewed again on Friday morning to determine if further water supply restrictions are required.

Areas affected include the entire Clonakilty urban network, in particular high ground areas such as Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Reenascreena, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda, Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves, Gortroe.

Customers in these areas are being asked to play their part in trying to conserve water where possible.

Customers on the Cape Clear Public Water Supply Scheme are also being urged to conserve water as the supply is struggling to meet demand.

Speaking about conserving water, Uisce Éireann’s regional operations lead Niall O’Riordan said: 'The restrictions in Clonakilty are required again due to continuous high demand for water. The restrictions will give the reservoir time to replenish and will ensure we have water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours.

'I would ask that everyone in Clonakility, and in West Cork in general, continue to play their part by helping conserve water this summer.'

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie .