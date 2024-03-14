Scoil Fhiachna to benefit from Easter golf singles

THE picturesque Glengarriff Golf Club will play host to a brilliant fundraiser, the Easter open singles on March 29th, 30th, and 31st.

The event promises three days of competitive golf, camaraderie, and community spirit, all in support of Scoil Fhiachna National School in Glengarriff.

Supported by the dedicated parents association at Scoil Fhiachna, the fundraiser raises vital funds for ongoing educational initiatives in the school. Lead organiser Katie Hourihan of the school’s parents association said: ‘We are delighted to organise this golf fundraiser for Scoil Fhiachna. It’s not only a fantastic opportunity for golfers to test their skills but also a wonderful way for our community to come together and support our school.’

The Easter open singles is open to both ladies and gents and welcomes golfers of all skill levels to participate. Entry into the tournament is €20, with a re-entry available for €15. Participants can expect an exciting competition with €1,000 worth of prizes for the winners, generously sponsored by the Eccles Hotel and Spa, Zenith Energy, and Cllr Danny Collins.

Officers of Glengarriff Golf Club expressed their support for the event, with captain Owen Dineen saying: ‘As host sponsors of this fundraiser, we are proud to be part of such a worthy cause. We look forward to welcoming golfers from near and far to our beautiful club for a weekend of great golf.’

Contact Katie Hourihan on 087-610 365 for a timesheet or for further information.