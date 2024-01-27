Residents' tree to honour Barry Shanahan

WHEN residents of Redwood Park in Clonakilty heard that Shanahan’s Nurseries was closing after 75 years in business they rallied together to plant a tree on their estate to honour former owner, Barry Shanahan, who sold the original site in order to develop their housing estate.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Yvonne Dempsey said the site for Redwood Park was bought by Michael Dempsey from Barry Shanahan in 1995.

‘He went on to develop a beautiful housing estate there with the Canadian Redwood tree taking centre stage within the estate and giving the park its name. Houses were constructed around existing trees and shrubs, giving it a mature feel from the outset,’ said Yvonne.

‘When we heard the sad news that Shanahan’s Nurseries was closing just before Christmas, we thought it was only fitting to have the nephew of Barry Shanahan, Barry Kingston choose a tree to be planted in the estate.’

She said that while it was a sad time for Clonakilty to lose such a great business, she and the other residents share a strong emotional connection to the Shanahan family. And it was Barry Kingston who took over the running of the business from his uncle in recent years.

‘Barry Kingston chose a beautiful Ginko tree and it was only fitting that with all the redwood trees coming from Shanahan’s Nurseries, that they would plant a tree now. It was a great occasion and several residents turned out on the day to each turn a sod on the tree, while also wishing Barry all the best in his retirement. They will be sorely missed.’

Barry and Mary Kingston closed the doors of Shanahan’s Nurseries for the last time on December 22nd last after it was 75 years in business.