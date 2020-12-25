Noah enjoys Christmas visit to Circle K Macroom

AS a fan of Circle K garages it was a dream come true for seven-year-old Noah McCarthy-Daly from Crookstown when he got to hang out in Macroom’s outlet.

That dream was made possible, thanks to the help of manager Anita Murphy who reached out when she saw a blog post by Noah’s mum Claire.

‘Noah has autism and he’s not into the usual stuff that other kids would be into. His main thing is Circle K garages and he absolutely loves going to them. He’d be Google mapping all the ones in the area and if he was down we would head out on a drive and visit some of them,’ Claire told The Southern Star.

‘I just put up a post on Instagram asking if anyone knew someone working in a Circle K as I didn’t know what to get him for Christmas and I got loads of responses back.’

Anita got back to Claire and checked with head office to arrange a possible visit to their Circle K garage in Macroom.

‘They actually knew about him already as I previously shared a video of him online where he was singing a Billie Eilish song with his musician dad Mark.’

Anita invited Claire and Noah to visit Circle K at the end of last month.

‘Noah was going around the shop and he was totally overwhelmed and he had a bag of goodies, too, that included Circle K wireless headphones. He also got a reusable slushie cup and he got his own lanyard with his name on it and is now a special member of Circle K and he can get free slushie refills for life now.’