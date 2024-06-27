Macroom school has the winning garden

A MACROOM school has won the Muintir na Tíre Cork School Garden Competition 2024.

County mayor Cllr O’Flynn paid tribute to the students and teachers of Muinefluich National School in Macroom, who won the overall best County School Garden in the competition.

Co-sponsored by Cork County Council, the competition is open to all primary schools in Cork county and city who have a school garden, or are in the process of developing one.

Speaking at the awards at County Hall, Cllr O’ Flynn said he was extremely impressed with the work being done in the primary schools that entered the Cork School Garden competition this year.

‘I want to congratulate all 33 schools who entered, as well as the commitment and dedication of the principals, teachers SNAs, parents and others involved in helping develop the gardens. I hope next year’s will be even bigger,’ he said.

Sean Holland, chair of the Muintir na Tíre committee, has been organising the competition since 2012.

‘The competition continues to be immensely popular with schools all over the county. The standard is extremely high, with every year reaching new levels of creativity, ingenuity and biodiversity. ‘I want to thank all 33 schools from all over the county from Youghal to Derinagree and from Curraglas to Skibbereen for getting involved and stuck in,’ he said.

This year’s competition saw many gardens big and small, new, and established, each one unique. Students used their knowledge and awareness to create incredible, friendly, functional, biodiverse pieces that help conserve local and native plant and animal species, as well as demonstrating their keen ability to rethink repair, refurbish, reuse, recycle and upcycle items to bring their gardens to life, reducing O2 emissions and reducing waste going to landfills.