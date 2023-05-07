Launch of fifth Rosscarbery Surf, Turf ‘n’ Tar

ON Saturday May 13th, the fifth Surf Turf ‘n’ Tar half marathon and 10k race will take place in Rosscarbery, which was recently crowned the tidiest village in Ireland.

The race offers runners something different with beach, road and forest trail running. Participants even run on water, albeit it via a pontoon.

It was the most talked about West Cork running event in 2022 and the organisers are expecting 2023 to be even bigger and better.

Surf Turf ‘n’ Tar is more than a running event. As well as the race element, there is a food reception which showcases the incredible products West Cork has to offer from award winning black pudding, strawberries, cakes, seafood and cheeses.

The half marathon race starts on the causeway in Rosscarbery at 9am and the 10k starts 15 minutes later. Runners and walkers make their way down the Warren Road and then proceed over the Cliff Walk into Owenahincha, where participants will run through Owenahincha and make their way to Castlefreke Estate. By kind permission of Stephen Evans Freke, all participants will run through the castle grounds.

The 10k race will loop around the castle and return to Rosscarbery via the Cliff Walk and finish by crossing the estuary via a Pontoon onto the Pier Road. The half marathon route leaves the castle grounds and enters wood trails recently completed by Coillte which include Ladies Walk and Kilkern Lake.

The runners then take on the Long Strand, extending just over one mile of beach running and then onto the trail leading to Lord Carbery Cross where they can see out to the Galley Head and look back on the challenging beach run they have just completed.

The race then goes back via the castle, through Owenahincha, running the beach, over the Cliff Walk and across the Warren Strand and across the estuary via the pontoon and finishes on the Pier Road adjacent to the Celtic Ross Hotel, which is the race’s HQ.

The purpose built pontoon crossing the estuary onto the Pier Road is a real novelty especially amongst locals with a few requests to keep it as a permanent feature. The pontoon was erected by the Civil Defence team as part of a training exercise.

The race is organised by Rosscarbery Business Association in conjunction with Rosscarbery Steam Runners AC. All proceeds will go back into the Rosscarbery community.

There will be post-race refreshments in the Celtic Ross Hotel showcasing all local produce from the Rosscarbery and participants will also have use of the leisure centre and can avail of a post-race rub down.

For further information visit www.surfturfntar.com.