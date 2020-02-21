Jail for man with cocaine on bank card

A CLONAKILTY man who was caught with traces of cocaine on his bank card and wallet after being seen by a garda acting suspiciously has been sentenced to 30 days in prison.

Donal Lucey of 1 Sandlighter Court, Clonakilty pleaded guilty to the possession of cocaine at Clonakilty District Court last week.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told the court that on August 28th 2018 Gda O’Leary observed a man with his hood up acting suspiciously on Connolly Street in the town.

‘He approached the defendant and carried out a search of him and both his wallet and a bank card had traces of a white substance,’ said Sgt O’Sullivan.

‘He said he only used it for a line of cocaine. The traces were sent to the lab and revealed that it was cocaine.’

The court heard he has four previous convictions including three for drugs and one for carrying a knife.

Defence solicitor Ray Hennessy said that the only traces of cocaine were found and that his client had no drugs in his possession.

‘He used his bank card to sniff it,’ said Mr Hennessy.

Judge James McNulty noted this was Mr Lucey’s fourth conviction and sentenced him to 30 days in prison. Recognisance for an appeal was fixed in his own bond of €100 which was later lodged in court.