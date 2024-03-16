Grand marshal for Clonakilty parade announced

AS main sponsor of this year’s St Patricks Day parade, Clonakilty and Dunmanway Credit Union is delighted to announce Barth Harrington as the lead marshal in Clonakilty’s St Patrick’s Day parade for 2024.

Barth Harrington embodies the essence of Irish heritage, carrying forward the traditions and values that make St Patrick’s Day a cherished occasion for everyone in Clonakilty.

Barth, who has been teaching for the past 42 years and has been the principal at Scoil na mBuachaillí for the past 28 years, is well known to everyone, not only through his role in teaching many of today’s parade followers, but also through his love of music.

As marshal, Barth will inspire everyone to embrace their Irish roots, celebrate shared culture, and revel in the festivities of the special day.

Everyone is welcome to join in what promises to be an unforgettable St Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday March 17th starting at 2.30pm.