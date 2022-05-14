Durrus men preparing special wall to remember old friends

THE members of Durrus Men’s Shed have several projects in progress at the moment. Not least of all, one very special memorial wall.

The wall is being constructed in the garden of their office, at the rear of the village’s garda station, which is currently on lease from An Garda Siochána.

Currently installing a slate roof over the wall to protect it from the elements, the men plan to put pictures of now-deceased members on display, so they will be forever remembered by the group. They have been given a large display sign from the Sheep’s Head trails so the photographs will be behind a glass frame and taking pride of place in the middle of the pretty garden.

The men are also in full flight organising this year’s crop of vegetables and potatoes in their plot which includes recycled pontoon steps from the old Barleycove pontoon – keeping the theme of sustainability and upcycling alive.

The men are also using old digger tracks as larger planters, and are always on the lookout for new ways to reuse materials. Another example is an old rowing boat that they are repairing and painting up, which they will plant with colourful flowers and install at the pier near the village.