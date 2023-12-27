Dunmanway 'crippled' by pipe problem

THE failure of Uisce Éireann – formerly Irish Water – to resolve the discharge of wastewater into a special area of conservation in Dunmanway will cripple development for the next five to 10 years, according to local TD.

Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) said residents and business owners were informed by Uisce Éireann that it would take five years, or more, to fully address the issues – a decision that will leave proposed developments in limbo.

Cllr Declan Hurley (Ind) said he is outraged that planning permission for developments will be put on hold, claiming this could cause Dunmanway to come to ‘a virtual standstill’.

The town’s wastewater treatment does have a licence to discharge water into the Bandon River but because the discharge pipe is in a special area of conservation (SAC), the plant is considered to be in breach of its discharge licence.

Without access to wastewater treatment, new houses and business have little or no hope of securing planning permission. Long term, the wastewater treatment plant needs to be upgraded to allow for increased connections.

According to Cllr Hurley, Uisce Éireann said the relocation of the pipe cannot be done unless Cork County Council’s ecology department is satisfied the discharge pipe won’t pose an ongoing threat to the special area of conversation.

The councillor complained that Uisce Éireann had ‘a dismissive attitude’ towards Dunmanway and are not giving Dunmanway the priority it deserves. Citing the growth in Dunmanway’s population by 16% since the last census, Cllr Hurley said there is pressing need to build more houses.

‘But we are being held to ransom by Uisce Éireann,’ he added.

Deputy O’Sullivan agreed, saying: ‘I will fight this tooth and nail. Dunmanway’s waste water treatment facility, which is only a decade old and cost millions to build, is no longer fit for purpose because of this decision. Uisce Éireann needs to be held to account.’

An Uisce Éireann spokesperson said the Dunmanway site will be considered for the investment cycle 2025-29.