Department denies knowledge of backlog in derelict property grants

THE Department of Housing has denied any knowledge of a backlog in inspections of vacant properties seeking refurbishment grants, despite Cork County Council admitting in the same week, that it needed more staff to deal with the backlog.

Cork County Council told a local senator recently that it had requested additional staff to deal with backlogs in applications for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant. However the department overseeing the grant said that it had ‘no reports’ of any delays in inspections prior to grants being awarded.

Senator Tim Lombard (FG) has confirmed to The Southern Star that the Council had sought more staff was needed to administer the grants, citing ‘the high number of applications submitted’.

Their request for extra staff ‘has been approved’, said Sen Lombard, ‘which should help clear the backlog in inspections.’

The Department said the grant application process involves the local authority receiving and reviewing applications, including required supporting documentation and arranging for a qualified person to visit the property to check the works applied for and proposed cost. Once approved, a letter of approval, including the grant amount approved, issues to the applicant and the works can commence.

The average national processing time for applications, from date of receipt of application to date of decision, is currently 11 weeks, a spokesperson said. ‘There are no delays reported in inspections for the grant,’ they added.

Up to 30th September, over 4,600 applications have been received by local authorities and over 2,400 have been approved. Grants are now being paid as works are completed.

The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant was launched in July 2022 to support bringing vacant and derelict properties back into use. It is administered on behalf of the Department by each local authority in accordance with the scheme conditions and guidance as provided by the Department.

From 1 May 2023, a grant of up to a maximum of €50,000 is available for the refurbishment of vacant properties for occupation as a principal private residence and for properties which will be made available for rent, including the conversion of a property which has not been used as residential heretofore, subject to appropriate planning permission being in place.

Where the refurbishment costs are expected to exceed the standard grant of up to €50,000, a maximum top-up of up to €20,000 is available where the property is confirmed by the applicant to be derelict or already on the local authority’s Derelict Sites Register, bringing the total grant available to a max of €70,000.

Separately, Cork County Council said that its town regeneration office is currently carrying out a county-wide assessment of vacant and derelict properties.

To date, the office has surveyed 2,722 such properties and is now in the process of carrying out further assessments on those that are vacant and are considered to meet the legal definition of a derelict site.

Where collaboration fails, the Act provides for the acquisition of derelict sites and so far this year Cork County Council has compulsorily acquired three sites. Compulsory acquisition proceedings have commenced on a further three.