Bandon welcomes its new Family Resource Centre

INTERNATIONAL soccer player Conor Hourihane recently opened the Bandon Family Resource Centre on 96 South Main Street.

The only West Cork man to have played in the premier league in England, is originally from Bandon. He is also the only West Cork man to have played in senior international soccer for Ireland.

Conor’s father John Hourihane hails from Leap and his mother Helen Casey is a native of Dunmanway.

On the day, Bandon Family Resource Centre chairperson Sheila Cahalane stressed how important it is that support is made available to all parents and families.

The centre is in the town since 2012, and it has grown and strengthened so more appropriate premises were needed with the increase in staff. The community of Bandon and surrounding areas is being encouraged to make this centre their own for themselves, their young people and families and to note our services and groups.

‘It is so important for Bandon and its community and indeed, for any town in Ireland, to have this kind of help and resources, that could enable every individual to get knowledge and information, where there is a listening ear and advice available, or people can be directed as to as to where help is available,’ said Sheila.

The Family Resource Centre is a national programme, which is core-funded by Tusla, providing family support in over a hundred and twenty centres throughout the country. Tusla says the aim of the programme nationally is to combat disadvantage and improve the functioning of the family unit.

Sheila thanked the volunteers including members of the board of trustees for their unselfish support and commitment and acknowledged that BFRC has dedicated staff that is tireless in their effort to deliver the service. She also invited the industry and business around Bandon to take note that an endeavour such as this one is a valuable asset in the area.

‘This will help our young people, our greatest resource to be the best they can be while giving them every opportunity to have a happy childhood with confident parenting. Their families can get guidance and direction when difficulties arise and both the adults and young people have opportunities to socialise and gain skills. That will help our community and assure its future, as well as having the next generation ready in turn to make their contribution to their community and their economy,’ she added.

Louise Hackett is the co-ordinator and has on the staff a part-time administrator Bernie Farr, and two part-time family support workers – Karen O’Sullivan and Niall Rynne. Reaching to a population of just less than 19,000, great need has been observed in the area.

‘There is a great energy and commitment at the centre to the community in Bandon and surrounding areas. The centre will grow to deliver a very important service to families and children aiming to provide services and guidance at an early stage,’ said Sheila.