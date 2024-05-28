Isobel is backing photographer Anna in bid to be Clon’s mayor

SOCIAL Democrat candidate Isobel Towse has said she is backing Clonakilty photographer Anna Groniecka for the role of town mayor.

Voting takes place in the town on Saturday, June 8th to elect five mayors – one for each of the following five years.

Ms Towse, a local election candidate with the Social Democrats for the Skibbereen local area which includes Clonakilty, said she was very happy to hear that Anna had put herself forward for mayor.

‘I think Clonakilty could do with two strong young women representing the town at both town and county level. We are both mums in our thirties who want to focus our energy on bringing more creativity to the town, and I would be absolutely delighted to work alongside her if we are both elected in June,’ said Isobel.