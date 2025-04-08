Wildflower project will brighten up main Skibbereen to Cork road

THE main Skibbereen to Cork road is due to explode in a riot of colour in the coming weeks after a major planting project was undertaken by Deelish Garden Centre.

Noah Chase of Deelish, in collaboration with Cork County Council set a stretch of 650m along the bypass, around the Deelish-sponsored roundabout, and up to the petrol station on the Cork road with a mix of wildflower seeds.

Noah explained how some years back he did something similar outside his own business and he had approached the council with a view to repeating if the opportunity presented.

‘They got in touch as this particular area had become a bit overgrown. With the help of Ger O’Sullivan of Leap, who cleared the strip of grass, and my team, we planted a mix of bee and pollinator-friendly annuals and perennials that will tie into the biodiversity plan for the town,’ said Noah.

In total a mix of 29 different species were planted: shorter varieties along the path so they’re not flopping down, and slightly taller ones by the shop and roundabout.

‘We’d hope to see them flowering by June, or even earlier, and for them to stay in flower until autumn at least. The hope is that some perennials will establish on the ground and we’ll get a few seasons’ growth. And for the annuals, we’ll cut them but leave the seed heads on the soil and hopefully some will establish for next year,’ added Noah.

He said he’d love to see more of this type of planting take place instead of grass which he said was effectively ‘green concrete.’

For those interested in introducing wildflowers at home, this is the ideal time to get planting.

‘Any time from now until June is the best time to get the seeds in the ground,’ advised Noah.