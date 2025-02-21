West Cork triumphs at annual Mayor's Community Awards

A COMMUNITY leader from Castletownbere and a group providing an inclusive environment for people of all abilities to participate in sports have received the top awards at the 12th annual Mayor’s Community Awards in Cork County Hall.

County mayor Cllr Joe Carroll, presented a total of 11 awards, with Donal Kelly from Castletownbere winning the overall individual award and Bantry’s West Cork Jesters taking home the overall Community Group award.

Donal Kelly was described as a pillar of the Castletownbere community for more than 50 years, bringing his leadership and dedication to social inclusion and community development to numerous roles including chair of the Queen of the Sea festival, Castletownbere GAA, Berehaven Golf Club, and the Berehaven Camper and Amenity Park.

He founded the Beara Action Group and has been instrumental in the Castletownbere Development Association, working on projects such as the community centre at St Peters.

West Cork Jesters were awarded the overall group award. Founded in 2018 to introduce members of a local disability support group to tag rugby, the group has expanded to include boxing, yoga, ball skills, arts, social gatherings, gardening and cooking demonstrations.

The West Cork Jesters made history with the first ever Irish Mixed Abilities Ladies Rugby match, they have also participated in international events such as the IMART Mixed Abilities Rugby World Cup.