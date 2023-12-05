West Cork music fans wonder who will be the first 'Secret Headliner'?

Cork will host the first episode of a new TV series highlighting the incredible live music scene across Ireland.

Filmed for Virgin Media Television and scheduled for broadcast later in 2024, ‘The Secret Headliner’ will see three major Irish artists perform a secret gig in a small local venue in three towns or cities across the country. Kicking off in Cork on Thursday December 7th, The Crane Lane Theatre will host this first exclusive event, giving local gig revellers the opportunity to see one of three high profile artists in a more intimate setting. In addition, a special local support act has been handpicked to play, with local band 'Simple Things' revealed to perform the Cork leg of the series.

A s a tribute to the grassroots music scene and in support of upcoming, emerging talent, the anonymous major headliner has chosen to play in a space and venue where it all begins.

The mystery headliner will be officially revealed when they take to the stage on Thursday at The Crane Lane.

