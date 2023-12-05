West Cork music fans wonder who will be the first 'Secret Headliner'?

Filmed for Virgin Media Television and scheduled for broadcast later in 2024, ‘The Secret Headliner’ will see three major Irish artists perform a secret gig in a small local venue in three towns or cities across the country.
Kicking off in Cork on Thursday December 7th, The Crane Lane Theatre will host this first exclusive event, giving local gig revellers the opportunity to see one of three high profile artists in a more intimate setting. In addition, a special local support act has been handpicked to play, with local band 'Simple Things' revealed to perform the Cork leg of the series.
The event is free with tickets being available on a lottery basis. Since the release last week, the demand for tickets has been so high, they have had to close applications for now, though more tickts may be released ahead of the gig on Thursday.