West Cork landmarks broadcast to millions across US

BANTRY House, Bantry Bay Pony Trekking, views of Dunmanus Bay and a visit to the Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur farmers are all featured in a TV travel show being broadcast across 49 US States this month.

The fifth season of Ireland with Michael, hosted by Emmy-nominated Wexford native Michael Londra, is a popular travel and music series that airs on PBS.

Since last Thursday, viewers can watch the Cork-focused episode that will introduce millions of viewers to the county’s history, creativity, and vibrant communities.

At Bantry House and Gardens, Michael walks through the carefully-preserved estate, offering viewers a glimpse into Cork’s rich history. Michael’s journey through West Cork unfolds as he explores the region on horseback with Bantry Bay Pony Trekking.

Guided along scenic trails adorned with vibrant heather, golden gorse, and bursts of fuchsia, he is treated to sweeping views of Bantry and Dunmanus bays, beautifully showcasing the natural beauty the region.

A focus on Cork’s renowned food culture follows, as Michael begins in Bandon, meeting the farmers responsible for crafting Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur. This visit highlights the community and artistry behind a truly global success story.

He then heads to Ireland’s gourmet capital of Kinsale where he shares in the warmth of local hospitality. At The Tap Tavern, tales are exchanged over plates of fresh oysters, giving viewers a true taste of the coastal charm and culinary excellence that help define Cork’s identity.

Through each experience, Michael brings the unique sights, sounds, and flavours of Cork to the forefront, offering American audiences an authentic look at this special corner of Ireland.

The producers say the knock-on effect of this exposure will encourage American tourists to book trips, try local products, and stay in local places and has real potential to boost Cork’s economy, from small artisan producers to larger tourism hotspots.