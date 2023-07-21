THERE are some great events taking place (as always) across West Cork this weekend.

While the weather forecast isn't the best, there will still be plenty to do for both adults and children alike. This weekend has something to do for anyone interested in gardening, swimming or theatre, and a great summer festival with lots on for the kids in the family, and there's even an event designed for all the single men out there!

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Kilcrohane Carnival

Kilcrohane will host an array of exciting events this weekend for its annual summer festival.

On Friday there will be children’s races and barrel and bicycle races. Later that evening there will be music from traditional Irish music band Rubicon.

On Saturday there will be an outdoor family movie night at the community field with a barbecue, popcorn and treats on sale.

There will be music from the Sheep’s Head Women’s Chorus during the day on Sunday. There will also be a fancy dress parade and several family field events including races, face painting and duck races.

Four tickets for the much sought-after annual Graham Norton Quiz are up for grabs in the raffle along with many other prizes.

More details on the events can be found at https://www.facebook.com/kilcrohanecarnival

Innishannon Gardens and Galleries

The sixth annual Gardens and Galleries will take place this coming Saturday and Sunday in Innishannon.

Twelve gardeners will open their gates and six art studios will hang their pictures for spectators to enjoy.

Each day will begin at 10am at the Parish Hall where tickets can be bought and there will be buses to the venues.

The variety of gardens on view this year are wide and varied from the extensive Cor Castle garden to small village street gardens.

Along the street there will be many art exhibitions and musical events to be enjoyed.

Over the weekend there will be a mini vintage car show and on both days at 11am and 2pm beginning from the Old Graveyard, there will be a history walk of the village and a Wood Walk in Dromkeen.

More information on the events can be found at https://www.facebook.com/innishannongardengallery/

Galley Head Swim 2023

The 5th Annual Galley Head Swim 2023 is in aid of Marymount Hospice, Cancer Connect and CoAction will take place on Saturday.

The swim will start from the Red Strand and go around the Galley head and finish on the Warren Beach in Rosscarbery.

Minimum sponsorship required to raise is €500 for solo swimmers and €1,000 for a relay team (max 4 people per team.)

This is a challenging swim which is recommended for adults who are experienced swimmers.

If you can swim 2km in open water in a time of under 50 minutes, then you can enter as a relay swimmer and if you can swim 4km in open water in a time of under 90 minutes, then you can enter as a solo swimmer.

Spectators should be able to catch a glimpse of the swimmers from high ground along the way.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/galley-head-swim-2023-tickets

West Cork Fit Up Theatre Festival

This Saturday The Fit Up Theatre Festival will stage a performance of King directed by Jim Culleton on Bere Island at the Lecture Theatre (former Camp Church), Rerrin.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are €15 and will be available on the door.

King invites audiences to spend an evening inside the mind of Luther, a man from Cork named after his Granny Bee Baw’s hero, Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

The show explores themes of prejudice, privilege and resilience as Luther struggles to find the confidence to live his life to the fullest.

For more details on this event see https://www.bereisland.net/arts-cultural-events/

Singles Hike Glengarriff

The first hike in a series of planned monthly singles hikes is taking place this Sunday in Glengarriff.

The hike will be beginner-friendly so hikers just need a pair of hiking boots and suitable clothing.

Hikers will meet at the Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff at 9.30am and the planned route will be the picturesque Barley Lake.

There will be a stop for lunch and reiki master Cora Kingerlee is hoping to do some heart-opening meditation with the attendees.

The hike fee is €30 per person and more details can be found at facebook.com/groups/singleshikinggroup

