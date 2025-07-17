WATCH: Tibetan Lama Ringu Tulku Rinpoche was at Dzogchen Beara for his 35th retreat since 1990

A documentary about The Buddhists of Beara recently aired on RTÉ. At the weekend, Tibetan Lama Ringu Tulku Rinpoche was at Dzogchen Beara for his 35th retreat since 1990, making it the second held at the retreat centre’s new Temple.

Rinpoche spoke briefly to The Southern Star about the benefits people can attain from attending retreats, and he also attended a butter lamp lighting ceremony on Sunday which will see 21,000 lamps lit at a daily rate of 108 as an act of promoting peace worldwide.

WATCH HERE: