Ukrainian artist hosts exhibition in Bandon

A RENOWNED Ukrainian artist who has made Timoleague her home since fleeing her homeland last year due to the war, is hosting her first exhibition in Ireland.

Oksana Vorontsova, who is originally from Kyiv, launched her solo exhibition ‘Art by Oksana’ in Bandon Library last Saturday, which was officially opened by chair of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, Cllr Sean O’Donovan. The exhibition runs in the exhibition space of the library throughout the month of December.

Oksana featured in The Southern Star last year, when she spoke of her predicament having fled Kyiv when the war started. A chance encounter with local, Bernadette Walsh meant that she and her chihuahua Jameson were able to stay with Bernadette until she and her husband Ihor were able to find a pet-friendly home. Ihor has worked in Staunton’s Foods for the past four years now and the couple have since moved into their own accommodation in the village, across the road from Bernadette.

Bernadette said they are so blessed to have Oksana in their community. ‘She is so humble, so caring and more importantly so talented and she loves living here in Timoleague,’ she said. ‘She fell in love with the landscapes here in Ireland and her exhibition features landscapes using oils.’

Oksana has studied painting, drawing, sculpture and theatre design and worked as a production designer at the Dnipro City Opera Theatre. She created sets and costumes for various opera and Christmas performances and later created a private event decoration company and home décor store.

Oksana attends the Cork College of FET (Further Education & Training) Bandon Centre and both the Cork Education and Training Board and Cork County Library and Arts Service are cooperating to facilitate her exhibition.

‘Art by Oksana’ runs at Bandon Library for the month of December and all her art piece will be on sale during the exhibition.