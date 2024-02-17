Uillinn to support two artists in residence

ARTISTS Patsy Tyrrell and Fiona Boniwell will be the artists in residence at Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre in Skibbereen in April and May 2024.

Supported by Cork County Council and Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre, the award includes a studio space for four weeks at Uillinn and a stipend of €2,500 each. Both residencies are funded by the Cork County Council Arts Service.

Patsy Tyrrell is a visual artist based in Beara and a recent graduate of Sculpture and Expanded Practice from NCAD. She has been awarded the Cork County Council / Uillinn Artist Residency from April 2nd to May 4th.

For her residency, Patsy will build a body of work that investigates perception of place and landscape through embodied drawing and performance, developing drawings, reflections, and moments of performance, while inviting others to engage in this process with her via drawing and dialogue.

Fiona Boniwell has been awarded the Bealtaine Cork County Council / Uillinn Artist Residency from May 1st to May 31st, 2024.

Organised in association with Age & Opportunity’s nationwide Bealtaine Festival which celebrates the arts and creativity as we age, Fiona’s project, Running to a Pause, will share her work with the public via several events over the course of her residency, including a Bealtaine event at Uillinn.

Fiona seeks to examine the theme of physical movement and her changing relationship with it as it relates to her own body over time. Fiona has always been physically active, focusing recently on martial arts in tandem with her visual arts practice.

Fiona will explore this theme through studio-based drawing sessions along with a programme of participatory drawing and movement workshops.

‘This partnership aims to promote community engagement in the arts in West Cork and supports the career progression of artists in the county,’ said Mayor of Cork Frank O’Flynn.

‘Patsy Tyrell and Fiona Bonniwell are outstanding creative artists. I wish them the very best and I look forward to seeing the results of their work.

‘I would also like to take this opportunity to thank West Cork Arts Centre for the provision of studio space and administrative support for this programme.’