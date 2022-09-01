Tasty mix served up at Electric Picnic

OH how we missed you! Joining the long list of festivals making their much-anticipated return to the world this year is Electric Picnic, which is back for the 17th edition since it first appeared on our schedules in 2004.

The lucky ones with tickets have been waiting for over two years to make the pilgrimage to Stradbally for a (hopefully dry) weekend of fun next week.

Headliners include Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala, Dermot Kennedy and Megan Thee Stallion, while away from the musical stages there will be a range of excellent talks, comedic acts and for the first time in 2022, a special line-up of live podcast shows.

As always, The Southern Star are here to cover the many ways in which West Cork people and those from the rest of the county are involved in the festival.

In previous years, the Theatre of Food has been curated by West Cork food writing duo John and Sally McKenna, and this year is set to be no different. The official line-up is yet to be announced but the food offerings at the festival have always been one of the highlights of the weekend.

Cork’s famous sense of humour will be on show in the comedy tent as Carrignavar’s Sinéad Quinlan, Mallow’s Mike Morgan, and Chris Kent and Andrew Ryan of Cork city aim to have punters rolling in the aisles (fields).

The Rebel County is well-represented throughout the festival, but it’s in Mindfield – a programme of spoken word, politics, debates, talks, podcasts and more – where they truly take over.

In his centenary year, West Cork’s ‘Big Fellow’ is set to be a talking point as historical entertainer Paddy Cullivan brings his show The Murder of Michael Collins to the stage, while Aherla native Siobhán McSweeney of Derry Girls fame will feature in a live interview with comedian David O’Doherty.

Journalist Richard Chambers (partner of Clonakilty writer Louise O’Neill) will take to the stage for a live show of his podcast The Group Chat with fellow journalists Zara King, who has Courtmacsherry connections, and Gavan Reilly, and Cork will also be represented in the Ah, Hear NOW? podcast stage by the hugely popular I’m Grand Mam.

Those seeking an existential time will be pleased to hear that artist Aideen Barry of Mayfield will be joined on stage by academic Emma Dabiri to ask the question ‘what if we’re the last generation of artists and thinkers?’

Cork’s musical talents will be on show across the weekend as well, with Lyra, The Frank and Walters, Camille O’Sullivan, Stevie G, LEWWAB, The Love Buzz and Pontius Pilate & the Naildrivers all booked in to perform.

With more performers, food trucks and much more still to be announced, it’s fair to say that when the first weekend in September rolls around, West Cork’s fingerprints will be all over Ireland’s biggest festival yet again.

• See page 44 for more Entertainment news.