Songs and stories in Courtmacsherry

SEPTEMBER in Courtmacsherry has always been associated with the art of storytelling. A weekend of yarns and music ran for some twenty one years before its final curtain call. During those halcyon days, the weekend’s entertainment always had a star performer that packed the attendance for the highlight Saturday evening show at the Courtmacsherry Hotel. The late and great Eamon Kelly, who passed away in October 2001, was just one of the many names to top the bill down through the years. In 2018 and as a tribute to another great entertainer and storyteller, Bob Jennings, who was very involved with the Courtmacsherry weekend until he too passed away, key members of the previous committee returned with a new festival Courtmacsherry - Songs and Stories by the Sea.”

It has more than just filled the void, this weekend’s programme that runs from Friday until Sunday afternoon is a varied cocktail of entertainment.

The impromptu evening at the Pier House (9.30pm) led by local Anne Marie O’Brien is an open invitation to poets, storytellers and singers to entertain locals and visitors. On Saturday, folk singer, seanchaí and much more, Colin Irwin from County Antrim will, along with Bartlemy’s John Arnold and local raconteur Michael O’Brien will join forces at the Courtmacsherry Hotel (11am to 12.30pm) while the Anchor Bar will be the centre of songs and stories from 2.30pm to 4pm. All the weekend entertainers will be on stage for the Saturday Evening Concert at the Courtmacsherry Hotel at 8pm. So popular last year, the Nanci Griffith and John Prine tribute at the Lifeboat Inn on Sunday from 12noon to 1pm is certain to fill the house before the weekend concludes at the Pier House with an afternoon of ballads. The event is supported by Cork County Council, Barryroe Co-p, Carbery Group, Blu Broe Limited and Tide Construction.